ADVERTISEMENT

Two boys killed in hit-and-run in Perambalur

April 25, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a hit-and-run, two boys riding a moped were killed in Perambalur on Thursday. The victims were identified as S. Gokul, 13, and R. Nitish, 14, of Kavulpalayam village. 

The police said Nitish was riding the moped with Gokul as pillion. Nitish had handed over lunch to his father and was crossing the national highway near Dheeran Nagar arch when a vehicle hit the moped and sped away. The two boys were thrown off the moped and were injured. They were taken to the Government Hospital, Perambalur, where they died. The Perambalur police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US