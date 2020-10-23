Special trains to Chennai from Thanjavur and Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

23 October 2020 20:22 IST

Southern Railway has announced operation of daily reserved special trains from Thanjavur- Chennai-Thanjavur and Chennai - Tiruchi -Chennai sections.

The Thanjavur -Chennai Egmore special (Train No. 06866) will leave Thanjavur at 9.50 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 4.30 a.m. the next day. The first service from Thanjavur will be on October 26 until further advice. The Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur special (Train No. 06865) will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.55 p.m. and reach Thanjavur at 6 a.m., the next day. The first service from Chennai Egmore will be on October 27 until further advice.

It will have one AC first class coach, one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, 13 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. It will stop at Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Aduthurai, Kutralam Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Mambalam. Train No. 06865 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur special will also stop at Sirkazhi and Vaithiswaran Koil.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi superfast special (Train No. 02653) will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 4.45 a.m., the next day. The first service from Chennai Egmore will be on October 27 until further advice. The Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore special (Train No. 02654) will leave Tiruchi at 10.45 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 4.15 a.m., the next day. The first service from Tiruchi will be on October 26 until further advice. It will have one AC first class coach, three AC 2-tier coaches, five AC 3-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. It will stop at Mambalam, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Lalgudi, Srirangam and Tiruchi Town.

The Chennai Egmore - Kollam special (Train No. 06101) will leave Chennai Egmore at 5 p.m. and reach Kollam at 8.45 a.m., the next day. The first service from Chennai Egmore will be on October 25 until further advice. The Kollam - Chennai Egmore special (Train No. 06102) will leave Kollam at 12 noon and reach Chennai Egmore at 3 a.m., the next day. The first service from Kollam will be on 26th October, 2020 until further advice. It will have two AC 3-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans. It will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindugal, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Srivilliputhur, Rajaplayam, Sankarankoil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Punnalur, Avaneswaram, Kottarakara and Kundara. Train No. 06102 Kollam – Chennai Egmore special will also stop at Sivakasi, a press release said. Reservations for the above trains will open at 8 a.m. on October 24.