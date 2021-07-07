TN CM inaugurates newborn care centre at Tiruvarur government hospital

TIRUVARUR

07 July 2021 11:22 IST

The centre houses 4 operation theatres and 50 beds for infants/newborns as well as beds for pregnant and lactating mothers

A Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centre set up at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday.

The facility, in a newly-constructed building of 70,000 square feet plinth area, houses four operation theatres, 50 beds to provide treatment for infants/newborns and sufficient beds for pregnant and lactating mothers. The ground plus two floors building had been constructed at a cost of around ₹11 crore. On an average, 500 to 600 deliveries per month can be handled at the new facility, according to official sources.

The Chief Minister also inspected the medical college hospital and enquired about the nature of treatment provided to COVID-19 patients and the medical care extended to patients undergoing treatment for other ailments.

Minister for Municipal Administration, K.N. Nehru, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma.Subramanian, Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan, Collector, P. Gayathri Krishnan and others participated at the inaugural function.

Mr. Stalin presented a certificate of appreciation to the Collector for ensuring that all eligible persons in Kattur village near Tiruvarur were administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Later, Mr.Stalin left for Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district to visit his ancestral home in the village.