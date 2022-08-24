Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education to probe sexual harassment complaint

R Krishnamoorthy TIRUCHI
August 24, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Higher Education has reportedly instructed the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education to hold an inquiry into sexual harassment allegation levelled by students of Thanthai EVR Periyar Arts and Science College against a faculty of Department of English.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive for the probe in accordance with Vishaka Guidelines against Sexual Harassment at Workplace comes in the wake of an inquiry report submitted to the Chief Minister's Special Cell by the Principal J. Suganthi, containing the responses of the students.

The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education A. Megala will head the probe committee that will comprise a senior official of Social Welfare Department and a representative of a non-government organisation as members.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The probe committee will conduct an inquiry in the campus with the students and the Head of the English Department T. Jayakumar against whom the sexual harassment complaint has been levelled, and submit its report within 10 days to the Director of Collegiate Education, official sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app