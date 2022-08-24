Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education to probe sexual harassment complaint

The Department of Higher Education has reportedly instructed the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education to hold an inquiry into sexual harassment allegation levelled by students of Thanthai EVR Periyar Arts and Science College against a faculty of Department of English.

The directive for the probe in accordance with Vishaka Guidelines against Sexual Harassment at Workplace comes in the wake of an inquiry report submitted to the Chief Minister's Special Cell by the Principal J. Suganthi, containing the responses of the students.

The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education A. Megala will head the probe committee that will comprise a senior official of Social Welfare Department and a representative of a non-government organisation as members.

The probe committee will conduct an inquiry in the campus with the students and the Head of the English Department T. Jayakumar against whom the sexual harassment complaint has been levelled, and submit its report within 10 days to the Director of Collegiate Education, official sources said.