Discharge into Kollidam set to rise again

The discharge of flood water into the Kollidam River from the Upper Anicut is expected to rise again due to the increased flow from the Stanley reservoir and the Bhavani Sagar dam.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, 1.40 lakh cusecs of water in the Cauvery river was realised at Upper Anicut as against 1.53 lakh cusecs on Sunday evening. Of 1.40 lakh cusecs, 40,000 cusecs was released in the Cauvery and one lakh cusecs into the Kollidam river.

Though the Monday’s realisation was less than Sunday, the officials expect that the flow into Upper Anicut will rise again on Tuesday due to the increase in discharge of water from the Stanley reservoir at Mettur.

The discharge of flood water, which was reduced to 90,000 cusecs on Sunday, went up beyond 1.50 lakh cusecs on Monday. Moreover, the discharge from the Bhavani Sagar dam increased to 25,000 cusecs again due to very heavy rain in the catchment areas of the dam in Udhagamandalam.

A senior official of the WRD said that the entire inflow into the Bhavani Sagar dam was being discharged into the Bhavani river. The water would ultimately confluence in the Cauvery river at Pallipalayam. Hence, the flow is expected to cross 1.60 lakh again on Tuesday. The officials are on high alert.