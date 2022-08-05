Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Corporation to launch new App

Ancy Donal Madonna TIRUCHI August 05, 2022 19:51 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:51 IST

In an attempt to offer better service, Tiruchi Corporation intends to launch a new mobile application with added features, replacing the existing Citizens App.

The new App will have features to display the status and availability of the Corporation’s shops and community halls and allow residents to reserve the halls for various functions.

“We are planning to replace the existing mobile application and provide residents with a new one which will mirror the Corporation’s website. The civic body is also looking at linking the Swachhata App,” Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu.

The App will also have a number of various features including a space for selling eco-friendly products,” he said.

Using the application, residents will be able to send requests to the Corporation on various services being offered by it, file complaints and bring them to the notice of officials on various civic issues, pay taxes, and more. Additionally, it would aid to promote initiatives taken up in the city.

According to the officials, the new App is being developed with the intention of enhancing transparency in delivering basic services to the citizens. The App will be launched soon and be available on Google Play Store.

Given the sharp increase in smartphone usage, it is estimated that more than 5 lakh people will use the App. Steps will be taken to spread awareness among the citizens about using the App, he added.

