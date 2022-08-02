Tiruchirapalli

MBBS students stage ‘villupattu’ performance to bolster awareness on breast-feeding

Medicos of K.A.P Viswanatham Government Medical College perform ‘villupattu’ in Tiruchi on Tuesday.
Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 02, 2022 21:56 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:56 IST

Second year MBBS students of K.A.P Viswanatham Government Medical College students staged ‘Villupattu’ folk performance on Tuesday at the Woraiyur Urban Primary Health Centre, to raise awareness of breast-feeding.

As part of the ongoing World Breastfeeding Week observance, the students, through the folk performance, disseminated information on the benefits in initiating breastfeeding immediately after delivery, advantages of breastfeeding to the mother and child, correct positioning and attachment to the pregnant mothers.

J. Sharmili Priscilla Kalamani, City Health Officer (in-charge), presided over the programme.

Nutritious snacks and milk, including iron-rich foods such as dates, nuts, peanut burfi, were given to the pregnant mothers. All the doctors and mothers took an oath to promote breastfeeding for a healthy child and healthy nation.

