Tiruchi tops Tamil Nadu in Swachh Survekshan 2023

January 11, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation has topped the State in the national-level cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan 2023, out of 29 cities with a population of above one lakh. It has also secured a national rank of 112.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan received the Tamil Nadu’s best-performing city award at an event held in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, of the 9,500 marks, Tiruchi secured 5,794.89 marks, with the city being named the cleanest in Tamil Nadu (in the category of population of above one lakh) and secured 112th position, out of 446 major cities across the country.

Compared to the past, Tiruchi managed to perform well and move forward in the ranking. In the 2022 survey, the city bagged the 262nd position, the lowest position recorded by the city so far in the survey, and was ranked fourth in the State.

The Ministry has certified Tiruchi Corporation as an ODF++ (open defecation free ++) achiever as the key parameters such as all public toilets either linked to a sewage network or septic tanks, periodical desludging of septic tanks and better maintenance of the public toilets were fulfilled.

In the service level progress category involving implementation of projects and documentation, the city scored 3,425.60 out of 4,830 marks. In the citizen voice category, which deals with citizen engagement, disaster preparedness and resolving grievances, the city scored 1,644.30 out of 2,170 marks. In the certification category, which focuses on open defecation and garbage-free city status, Tiruchi scored 725 out of 2,550 marks.

Tiruchi scored well in parameters such as door-to-door waste collection, cleanliness of markets, waterbodies, residential areas and public toilets, and remediation of dumpsites. The city has shown improvements in parameters such as waste segregation and waste generation.

“We are happy that our efforts have paid off, and we will continue to improve the maintenance of public toilets and address waste segregation and processing effectively,” a senior official said.

“The award is a testimony to the dedicated efforts of the Corporation last year to improve the city’s cleanliness and civic services,” said M.A. Aleem, a member of the District Welfare Fund Committee.

