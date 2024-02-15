ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi gets 24-hour maternal and child health surveillance centre

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A centre to monitor the health of high-risk pregnant women has been established at Collectorate complex in Tiruchi.

According to an official release, the centre would provide consultation and follow-up care to pregnant women, especially high-risk cases and post-natal care for mothers and new-borns. They would be given advice on safe motherhood, including pregnancy diet and administration of vaccines. The facility will function round-the-clock and nurses have been appointed for the purpose.

The centre could be contacted at 9952611108 or 7530015292 for consultation. The maternity centres in the city can contact the centre via phone or share details about the high-risk pregnant women, who are under treatment, to mchhrhelpdesktry@gmail.com, the release added.

