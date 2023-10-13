Tiruchi Corporation finalises DPR to construct additional buildings at main office

October 13, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has finalised the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to construct additional buildings at its main office to cater to future needs and has sent the report to the State government seeking administrative sanction.

The Corporation’s main office has been functioning on 4.8 acres of land in Bharathidasan Salai in Ward 53, since December 1963, when Tiruchi was a Municipality. It houses the chambers of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Commissioner besides rooms for various departments such as Engineering, Town Planning, Health, and Revenue. The civic body also maintains a garden at the entrance and runs a canteen on the backside.

In the wake of the proposal to merge 27 village panchayats in the peripheral areas of the city limits within the jurisdiction of the Corporation, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban, and Water Supply K. N. Nehru suggested constructing additional buildings in the Corporation’s main office.

Official sources said the civic body had decided to demolish the buildings on the backside of the main complex and has roped in a local private consultant to prepare the DPR to construct additional buildings at the site.

Recently, the Corporation finalised the DPR and sent the report to the State government seeking administrative sanction to execute the project at a total cost of ₹ 41.37 crore. The Corporation also placed a request to the government to release special funds for taking up the construction work.

Once completed, the new buildings are likely to be utilised for housing the offices of zonal and committee chairpersons and floor leaders of political parties. The Corporation would take up the long pending demand of ward offices for the councillors.

