ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi airport’s new terminal building to be equipped with hi-tech security machines

December 29, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A total of 28 machines, including those that can detect concealed weapons and contraband, developed by Vehant Technologies, are to be deployed at the airport

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI, TAMIL NADU, 26.12.23:- A view of the Tiruchirappalli International Airport's new terminal on Tuesday. Photo.Moorthy. M / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

 The Tiruchi International Airport’s new integrated passenger terminal building, which is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2, will be equipped with 28 hi-tech security machines to detect potential threats including concealed weapons, explosives or contraband inside bags, at the airport. 

ALSO READ
Threat mail to Tiruchi airport keeps security personnel on their toes

Vehant Technologies, a home-grown technology firm specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning-based image processing, has delivered the security machines to the government for deployment at the Tiruchi airport to facilitate swift and accurate identification, isolation and mitigation of potential threats. 

The machines will provide both horizontal and vertical views of scanned objects and include additional features such as Threat Image Projection, a centralised superior console and video management, to improve operational efficiency and to contribute to streamlining operational processes and enhancing overall efficiency. These functionalities empower security personnel to promptly identify and manage potential security risks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehant has designed and developed several products in the country with their security screening solutions, smart and safe city so thelutions and enterprise analytics with a research team at the Vehant Research Laboratory.  Vehant has bagged orders for supply of security machines at Ayodhya airport and Ayodhya temple and for the Mumbai international airport, a press release said. 

The new terminal building can handle 4.5 million passengers annually.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US