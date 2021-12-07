Timings specified for devotees on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ at Srirangam temple

TIRUCHI

07 December 2021 21:43 IST

They must follow standard operating procedures similar to last year: Collector

The district administration has announced that devotees would be allowed to enter the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple from 7 a.m. onwards on Vaikunta Ekadasi on December 14 to worship Lord Ranganatha and the processional deity Sri Namperumal by adhering to COVID-19 standard operating protocols laid down by the State government, similar to last year.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Collector S. Sivarasu said the main event of the Vaikunta Ekadasi was the opening of the Paramapadavasal in the early hours on December 14.

Advertising

Advertising

On this day, Sri Namperumal would be taken out in a procession from the sanctum sanctorum through the Paramapadavasal in the early hours to the Thirumamani Asthana mandapam.

The release further said devotees would be permitted darshan of Lord Rangathana at the sanctum sanctorum from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The timings for the public to have darshan of the processional deity is from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Public would be allowed to pass through the ‘paramapadhavaasal’ from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Devotees would be allowed to enter the temple through the Sri Renga Sri Renga gopuram from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Collector appealed to devotees to follow the standard operating procedures by wearing masks and ensuring personal distancing while worshipping the deities. Only those devotees without fever and other symptoms would be permitted to enter the temple, the release added.

Local holiday in Tiruchi

A local holiday has been declared for Tiruchi district on December 14 in view of the opening of the Paramapadavasal, the highlight of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. Collector S. Sivarasu, in a press release, said all government establishments and educational institutions under the control of the State government would remained closed on the day.

However, the holiday would not apply for scheduled examinations in schools and colleges. The district treasury and sub-treasuries would function with limited staff. December 18 would be a working day in lieu of the local holiday.