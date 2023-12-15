ADVERTISEMENT

TIDCO to set up logistics park near Tiruchi airport

December 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) plans to set up a Logistics Park near the Tiruchi International Airport for the benefit of exporters.

Vegetables, fruits, and flowers are exported from Tiruchi. In addition to exporters from Tiruchi, suppliers from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and others export to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and other West Asian countries.

Industrialists and exporters have been demanding a well-established facility to store export commodities in a safe environment. Taking into account the long-pending demand, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), it is said to have come forward to set up a logistics park to facilitate export. As part of the initiative, a team of TIDCO officials from Chennai visited Tiruchi and held a discussion with the airport officials. The TIDCO officials visited various places near the airport on Friday to finalise the location. A special meeting was held in Tiruchi to assess the demand of industrialists and exporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An official privy to the development told The Hindu that the project was in a preliminary stage. A few more meetings would be held to discuss the proposed park. A clear picture would emerge soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US