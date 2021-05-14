Three more COVID Care Centres to come up

Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Collector S. Divyadharshini, at a review meeting in Tiruchi on Friday.

14 May 2021 21:28 IST

TIRUCHI

Locations had been identified for starting three more COVID Care Centres with 460 beds, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said on Friday.

At present, there were eight COVID Care Centres with 1,658 beds. Measures for prevention of the second wave of the pandemic were being undertaken on a war-footing, Mr. Nehru said, while reviewing the activities under way for mitigating the impact of the infection along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

So far, 32,932 were infected by the virus and, of them, 26,827 had recovered. Currently, 5,797 COVID patients were undergoing treatment. The infection has, so far, claimed 308 lives in Tiruchi district, Mr. Nehru said. There were 520 beds in government hospitals and 1,324 in private hospitals to treat the patients, he said.

Mr. Mahesh said the scope for ramping up oxygen production in the district was being explored. The possibility for resumption of oxygen production in the BHEL Complex in Tiruchi would be examined, he said.

District Monitoring Officer, and Finance Secretry Rita Harish Thakkar, District Collector S. Divyadarshini, Commissioner of Police A. Arun, and Superintentent of Police - Tiruchi Rural A. Mayilvaganan took part in the meeting.