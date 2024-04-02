ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvanaikoil temple cars renovated and ready for Panguni Brahmotsavam

April 02, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The works were carried out at a cost of ₹23 lakhs with liberal contributions from a couple of donors; the wooden plants and poles of the two cars have been replaced

The Hindu Bureau

The temple car of Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple at Tiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi which has been renovated. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The renovated cars are ready for the Panguni Brahmotsavam of Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple which begins on April 8. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Renovation of the two wooden temple cars of the famous Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple at Thiruvanaikoil here has been completed ahead of the Panguni car festival.  The renovation work of the “Swami ‘Ther” and “Ambal Ther” were carried out by the temple authorities with contribution from donors.

As part of renovation, which was taken up a few months ago, the wooden planks and poles of the temple cars, which had worn out over the years, have been replaced with new ones.  A sthapathi was supervised the renovation of the temple cars with a team of workers over the past few months. The two cars have wheels made of iron.

The “Swami Ther” is about 45-foot tall while the “Ambal Ther” is about 43-foot tall. The renovation work was carried out at a cost of ₹23 lakh with contribution provided by a couple of donors, said the official.

The sigaram koodu atop the two temple cars are new. Vaagai tree wood has been used in making the new planks and poles for renovating the temple cars, the official said.  One of the panchabootha sthalams, this famous Lord Shiva temple represents water, one of the five elements. The official said the renovated temple cars would be decorated now before the Panguni car festival scheduled on April 8 as part of the Panguni Brahmotsavam. 

