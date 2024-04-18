Thick security blanket put in place by police for polling in central region

April 18, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

A thick security blanket has been put in place in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region as comprehensive bandobust arrangements have been made by the police for the smooth conduct of the general election to be held on Friday. A section of police personnel from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala besides some Home Guards members from Telangana have arrived in the central region for poll-related bandobust duty.

Detailed security schemes covering polling stations have been devised in each of the nine districts in the central region to ensure free and fair polling, maintain order and to act swiftly in times of any emergency situation.

Manpower strength has been augmented by roping in personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police and members of the Home Guards besides non-police personnel on the day of polling. The central region accounts for Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. The Lok Sabha constituencies in the region are Tiruchi, Perambalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

Bandobust would be provided to every polling station in region and those identified as “vulnerable” would have Central Armed Police Force personnel in place, said police sources adding that the region consists of over 10,000 polling booths. Pickets have been posted at vantage areas and locations with personnel having been deployed at the check posts as well. Quick Reaction Teams comprising police personnel have been constituted to act swiftly in times of any emergency to ensure order.

Senior police officers in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police and above have been provided with Striking Force personnel who would be on the move in their respective jurisdiction. The Deputy Superintendents of Police / Assistant Commissioners of police would also be on the move with their teams. Police presence would also be at the vulnerable locations to avert any untoward incidents.

Central Armed Police Force personnel armed with weapons would be deployed at the vulnerable polling stations in addition to the local police personnel and Home Guards, said the sources. The number of police personnel deployed for bandobust duty on the day of polling in Tiruchi City Police and Tiruchi Rural Police limits alone is over 2,400.

On the eve of polling, electronic voting machines and other materials were sent to the respective polling stations on Thursday with armed escort provided by the respective district police personnel. Upon completion of polling on Friday evening, the electronic voting machines would be escorted from the polling stations to the counting centre of the respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

