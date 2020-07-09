Tenders floated forsound and light show at Teppakulam

A view of Teppakulam, as the Rockfort Temple looms in the background, in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Tiruchi Corporation has floated tenders for conducting a sound and light show at Teppakulam of Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple in the city.

The initiative was among the proposals of the Smart City Mission.

A sum of ₹8.80 crore has been earmarked for the project, which will be implemented under Design Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis. Operation and maintenance of the show for three years has also been included in the project estimate, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu.

It will be on a par with the leading light and sound shows across the country. The tourist-friendly initiative will showcase the history of Tiruchi, its pre- and post-colonial past, rulers, their valour and courage and the history of Rockfort hillock and Thayumanaswamy Temple.

Since the project is to be implemented under DBOT model, the bidders are expected to come out with novel ideas to make the show unique. They will be asked to present their concepts before an expert committee and the best proposal will be awarded the contract, Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

The show will be screened from Teppakulam. The bidder will have to choose the show area, theme and timing. However, the Corporation will check the data and theme of the concept before finalising it. The timing and duration of the show will be decided while awarding contract.