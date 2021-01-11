Temporary bus stands come up

Tiruchi

11 January 2021 17:49 IST

This will help ease traffic congestion during Pongal

Temporary bus stands have been established in the city to ease traffic congestion during Pongal festival. Buses being operated on the Thanjavur route and those being run on the Pudukottai and Madurai routes would be operated from the temporary bus stands from January 12 to 19.

The bus stands have come up near the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus depot close to the Sona Mina Theatre on Williams Road and at Mannarpuram roundabout.

Buses proceeding on the Thanjavur route would be operated from the temporary bus stand near the TNSTC depot, while those plying on the Pudukottai and Madurai routes would be operated from the temporary bus stand at Mannarpuram roundabout. Chennai-bound government buses from the southern districts and those coming on the Pudukottai route via Tiruchi would stop at Mannarpuram temporary bus stand for passengers to alight and board and proceed on the national highway to Chennai.

There is no change in respect to buses being operated to other different destinations and they would continue to leave from the Central bus stand as usual, a police press release here said. Arrangements have been made to operate circular buses from the Central bus stand to Mannarpuram temporary bus stand by the TNSTC. Basic facilities such as drinking water, and toilet facilities would be put in place by the Corporation at the temporary bus stands where police personnel would be deployed. Information for the passengers would be conveyed through the public address system at the two temporary bus stands.

The release further said no vehicles should be parked in such manner on national highways which could hinder free flow of traffic. Buses should halt at the designated stops and not allow passengers to board and alight at signals. Roadside vendors should not do their business by encroaching on the road space hindering public and vehicular movements. Stern action would be initiated against those found violating these rules, the release further said. Information about violators could be conveyed to the police control room in the telephone number 100 or in the police WhatsApp number 96262-73399.