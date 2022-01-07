TASMAC workers stage demonstration

THANJAVUR

07 January 2022 17:57 IST

Members of the CITU affiliated TASMAC Workers Union staged a demonstration here on Friday in support of their demands.

The demonstrators, many of whom failed to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, assembled at the premises of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) (Labour), Thanjavur district, and raised slogans demanding regularisation of their services, grant of weekly-offs, holidays on festival days and ESI benefits.

Advertising

Advertising

Led by the Union’s Thanjavur District Secretary, K. Veeraiyan, CITU, Thanjavur, District Secretary C. Jayabal, CITU, Thanjavur and District president T. Govindaraj, the demonstrators also wanted proper implementation of labour laws.

The demonstration was held as part of the State-wide demonstration announced by the CITU and after the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to the DC(Labour), Thanjavur, sources said.

Tiruvarur

Meanwhile, the CITU, Tiruvaur District Unit, had also organised a meeting of the TASMAC Workers Union at the CITU office here on Friday.

Other resolutions that were passed such as issuance of identity cards to loadmen at the TASMAC godowns, provisioning of potable drinking water and first-aid box at the godowns, enhancement of salary and extension of health insurance to the employees were passed.

The meeting was attended by the Tiruvarur District CITU Secretary, T. Murugaiyan, and TASMAC Workers Union office-bearers.