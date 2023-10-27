‘Take human resource develoment seriously and focus more on building skills and competencies’

October 27, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur Chapter of the National Human Resource Development Network (NHRDN) has been inaugurated at SASTRA, a deemed to be university.

Inaugurating the new chapter at SASTRA on October 24, T.V. Rao, founder and mentor of NHRDN and former professor of IIM-Ahmedabad, said three or four decades ago the country had not realised the importance of developing human resources and hence this NHRDN movement was formed in 1985.

Stating that the forum was not just for HR executives and academicians but for everyone interested in developing human resources, Dr. Rao said that in spite of having the highest population, capability, and innovative thinking, India could not secure a good ranking in the human development index.

ADVERTISEMENT

Human Resource Development should be taken seriously by focusing more on building skills and competencies, especially among the youth and students, he added.

In his special address, SASTRA vice-chancellor S. Vaidhya Subramaniyam assured fullest support and cooperation to the NHRDN Thanjavur Chapter in building the skills and competencies of the people of Thanjavur region.

Presiding over the function, NHRDN president Prem Singh expressed hope that the Thanjavur Chapter would play a vital role in developing the skills and capabilities of farmers and SMEs in the region in a big way.

More than 500 students, faculty members, and NHRDN members participated in the function in which several corporate HR leaders offered their felicitation, according to a SASTRA release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT