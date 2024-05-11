Take action against BJP for hate speeches, say students in letters to ECI

Seeking action against the BJP for hate speeches allegedly made by some leaders during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, a section of students from the Rajah Serfoji Government College and others posted letters to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Letters were posted from the post offices inside the Serfoji college and the head post office in the district.

The protest is a part of the nation-wide #GrowASpineOrResign campaign by a citizens collective that includes People’s Union for Civil Liberties, National Alliance for People’s Movements and 20 other organisations across the nation.

