Suspected food poisoning in Tiruvarur baby shower ceremony | One dies, six hospitalised

A 24-year-old man died and over a dozen people fell ill of suspected food poisoning after consuming biryani served at a baby shower ceremony at Thiruvasal in Tiruvarur district, on Friday.

According to police sources, Selvamurugan (24), of Velankudi, was among those who consumed the biriyani at a baby shower ceremony organised by C. Vignesh for his wife V. Mariammal, on Thursday.

Over 20 persons including Selvamurugan complained of uneasiness and were admitted to the Thiruvarur Government Hospital on the same day. While Selvamurugan died on Friday, as many as 12 persons were discharged after treatment.

Six persons including Mariammal, Chandru (10), Selvaganapathy (25), Balaji (22), Rajamanikam (60) and a four-year-old child are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police sources said.