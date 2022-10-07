Suspected food poisoning in Tiruvarur baby shower ceremony | One dies, six hospitalised

More than 20 attendees of the baby shower ceremony including the expectant mother fell ill after consuming biryani

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR
October 07, 2022 13:09 IST

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A 24-year-old man died and over a dozen people fell ill of suspected food poisoning after consuming biryani served at a baby shower ceremony at Thiruvasal in Tiruvarur district, on Friday.

According to police sources, Selvamurugan (24), of Velankudi, was among those who consumed the biriyani at a baby shower ceremony organised by C. Vignesh for his wife V. Mariammal, on Thursday.

Also Read | Three children die of suspected food poisoning in Tiruppur

Over 20 persons including Selvamurugan complained of uneasiness and were admitted to the Thiruvarur Government Hospital on the same day. While Selvamurugan died on Friday, as many as 12 persons were discharged after treatment.

Six persons including Mariammal, Chandru (10), Selvaganapathy (25), Balaji (22), Rajamanikam (60) and a four-year-old child are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police sources said.

