Sunday lockdown brings life to a standstill

25 April 2021 18:12 IST

Security stepped up in central zone

General public remained indoors and vehicles were off the roads in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the central zone on Sunday due to the total lockdown clamped by the State government in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Barring pharmacy shops, business and trading activities came to a grinding halt all over the region, encompassing nine districts, as wholesale and retail business outlets and other commercial establishments remained shut adhering to the State government's directive.

The otherwise busy thoroughfares in Tiruchi and other towns besides national and state highways and bus stands wore a deserted look as buses - both government and private ones - were off the roads and so were freight carriers. There was, however, movement of trains. Security was stepped up across the central zone to ensure that the State government's directive was complied with by the general public, traders and other sections of the society and to maintain law and order.

Law-enforcers had drafted separate security schemes in connection with the total lockdown and deployed police personnel at vantage spots in every district, border check posts, toll-plazas and other important areas, in shifts. Teams of men and officers who were positioned at key points in Tiruchi stopped vehicles which were found moving to ascertain the reason for venturing out, besides imposing fines for violating the government’s directive. In addition to this, moving patrols were also organised at various places as part of the detailed security arrangements. In Tiruchi district alone, police personnel mounted vigil at 20 check posts bordering Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Namakkal, Salem, Pudukottai and Madurai districts.

Pickets were posted at important places including bus stands, railway stations and bazaar areas all over the region where temporary check posts were also created to step up security measures. Police personnel allowed movement of essentials such as milk and newspapers. Although fuel outlets functioned as usual following permission accorded by the State government there were hardly any customers at the outlets.