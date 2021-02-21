Sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine available in Tamil Nadu: Minister

TIRUCHI

21 February 2021 02:17 IST

No fear of second wave in Tamil Nadu. says Health Minister

While other States in the country are experiencing a slight surge in COVID-19 cases, there is no fear of a second wave in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Saturday. “We continue to process at least 50,000 RT-PCR samples in a day, and our doctors have become experts in treating COVID-19 patients, even those with co-morbidities,” he said.

The Health Minister was addressing presspersons after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. “We are in a unique position as cases are on a decline and the vaccination drive is picking up. Through vaccination, we can aim to report far lesser cases of COVID-19 soon,” he said. A total of 3,59,000 doses have been administered to frontline workers in the State so far, he said, adding that there was adequate stock of both Covishield and Covaxin. “We have 14,85,000 vials of Covishield vaccines and 1,89,000 vials of Covaxin,” he said.

Mr. Vijayabaskar urged frontline workers and the general public to take the vaccine when their turn comes. “Doctors are recommending it as the only solution to our fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Vaccines would be administered as per the guidelines of the Central government, the Health Minister said. “We have asked to include media persons and public representatives in the frontline workers category and are yet to receive approval,” he added.

Mr. Vijayabaskar had taken the first dose of Covaxin at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. “I took Covaxin as I wanted to instil confidence among people. I have had no side effects or reactions,” he added.