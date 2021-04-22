Success rate in GATE dismal in Tiruchi-Thanjavur region

Tiruchi

22 April 2021 16:20 IST

Though thousands of students from Tiruchi-Thanjavur region appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) every year, the success rate has been rather low and the trend has been static, according to trainers.

The trend, they say, has got much to do with the students’ primary focus on scoring high marks in the university examinations rather than having a strong grasp of the concepts.

Students from affiliated colleges of Anna University do attempt the exam, but without adequate preparation. Unlike in Chennai and Coimbatore regions, the level of awareness among students about GATE - that the exam primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Programme and landing jobs in Public Sector Companies - is still low, S. Sivakumar, Director of Gate Forum - Tiruchi, and Chief Executive Officer of Trichy Plus, said.

The score is valid for three years, but Public Sector Undertakings consider the marks obtained in the particular year. The PSUs that recruit engineers based on the GATE score include Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Gas Authority of India Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, National Thermal Power Corporation, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Power Grid Corporation of India

Without going through the rigour of a drawn-out training encompassing test series, the possibility for scoring well in GATE is bleak, Mr. Sivakumar said.

Students joining post-graduate programmes in IITs and NITs based on GATE score are entitled to stipend of the Union Ministry of Education and other government agencies.

Till the pandemic lockdown took effect, students at the University College of Engineering Bharathidasan Institute of Technology Campus, Anna University, Tiruchi, used to receive orientation on GATE exam every weekend, T. Senthilkumar. Professor and Dean, said, acknowledging that only less number of students aspire to write the exam of their own volition.

Increasing awareness on GATE has been a felt need. The Institution of Engineers (India) Tiruchi Local Centre, was looking forward to organising awareness programmes on the exam, its Chairman N. Kumaresan said.