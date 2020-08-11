Student teams prove mettle at Smart India Hackathon

11 August 2020 19:19 IST

A mobile application to guide entrepreneurs interested in starting food processing industries to choose the best location for the projects to Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) won for the Maargadarshak Mandal team of University College of Engineering (BIT Campus), Tiruchi, Anna University, a cash prize of one lakh rupees at the Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale Software Edition organised as a virtual event earlier this month.

Team Maargadarshak Mandal, under the leadership of J. Jerish Obed along with team members R. Navamadhan, R. Priya, A. Lakshmi Bangaru, V. Sharniha and V. Lakshmi, were mentored by G. Annapoorani and R. Kavithahas to come up with the application that also covered waste management. The project was presented through Sri Venkateshwara College of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka, the Virtual Nodal Centre.

Another group, Team Tech Kings, under the leadership of R. Suwathi and comprising Soundarya, N. Swetha, B. Abishek, V. Amutha, and V. Durai Prakash were mentored by M. Prasanna Kumar and A. Jenifa to come up with an innovative idea on Efficient zoonotic disease alert and outbreak control system to Government of Andhra Pradesh through Virtual Nodal Centre - Vardhman College of Engineering, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Encouraged by M.K.Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, and L. Karunamoorthy, Registrar, many student teams participated in the Smart India Hackathon, T. Senthil Kumar, Dean, University College of Engineering (BIT Campus), said.

An intra-college hackathon was organised by the Computer Science and Engineering Department and the best teams were selected to apply for the Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale Software Edition, he said.

Nation-wide, the event witnessed students working on real-life challenges faced and coming out with innovative solutions.

A team of Mount Zion College of Engineering and Technology, Pudukottai, won the cash prize for proposing the best solution for the Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Bangalore, for implementation of security measures of electronic control units in heavy vehicles. The student team comprising Rahulkumar singh, Rajesh S, Sivakamasundari S, Kaviya S, Divya T, and Pavithra B was mentored by faculty members Jayson.J, Reka.S and Jagadeesh.N.

Student teams of the college had taken part in the national-level finals of e-yantra sponsored by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, and the Vishwakarma Award 2020 event organised by All India Council for Technical Education.

Two teams from National Institute of Technology,Tiruchi, also won the first place in their respective problem statements in the Smart India Hackathon jointly organized by AICTE and MHRD.

The NIT’s ‘Team Compile-Error’ comprising S.A.Mario Jones Vimal, Vivek Raveendran, B.Arathi, S.Agila, S.Karaen and S.Hariprasanth worked on a problem statement from the Madhya Pradesh Police as a part of their ‘Crime Free Bharat’ mission. They developed an evidence storage portal used by the law enforcement agencies to upload, store, extract critical information, and transfer evidence documents in a secured way using blockchain technology to report any tampering.

Team dCoders comprising Abhilasha Nagpal, Ark Srivatsava, Ayush Singh, Vaibhav Bairagi, Nitin More, and C.M.Goutham worked on ‘Agriculture and Rural Development’ for a problem statement presented by the Bihar government. They developed an end-to-end solution for an open and secure blockchain-based market for agricultural commodities, eliminating intermediaries and empowering farmers through a digital solution.

Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T, congratulated teams, a press release said