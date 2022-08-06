Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director, Federal Bank, at the 18th convocation of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi on Saturday.

August 06, 2022 21:09 IST

Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank, on Saturday said the new generation of students should lead from the front so as to shape the future of the country.

Speaking at the 18 th convocation of National Institute of Technology-T here, he said there was a lot of work to do - people to feed, communities to build, children to educate and health care needs of an ageing population - to be met.

While urging the graduands to focus on B.R.A.N.D (Belief, Relevance, Authenticity, Negotiating Challenges, and Delivery), Mr. Srinivasan said Jeremy Lalrinnunga, a gold medallist in the Commonwealth Games at the age 19, APJ Abdul Kalam, former President, Sachin Tendulkar, former cricketer, had made their mark. They were role models to the aspiring achievers. The graduating students should learn from these icons as they fought through difficult circumstances and came out with flying colors.

Mr. Srinivasan, who went down memory lane and recollected his experiences at the then Regional Engineering College, Tiruchi, said the institute had prepared him for a life of learning, unlearning, and relearning. There might be several challenges. It could be dealt with focus and determination.

Bhaskar Bhat, Chairperson, NIT and G. Aghila, Director, NIT spoke. A total of 1,977 graduands were awarded degrees at the convocation ceremony. Mr. Srinivasan, presented the president medal (Overall Highest CGPA in B. Tech) to Kimaya Prasad Suryarao of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.