Storage level at Mettur dam The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI October 01, 2022 16:20 IST

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 118.74 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 10,588 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs.