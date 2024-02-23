State govt. unveils draft Tiruchi Master Plan for 2021-2041

February 23, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has consented to the draft Tiruchi Master Plan for 2021-2041 designed and drafted by the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

As per the proposal, which has been published in the State gazette, the area of the Tiruchi Master Plan will go up from the existing 281.14 sq. km. to 804.55 sq. km. The boundaries of the existing Tiruchi Corporation, Lalgudi, and Thuvakudi municipalities, four town panchayats and 103 villages have been included in the Master Plan. The urban radial of the plan extends up to Manachanallur in the north, Lalgudi and Thuvakudi in the northeast, Kuzhumani in the west and Pudukottai district boundary, Manikandam and Olaiyur in the south. Manapparai and Thuraiyur municipalities were excluded from the plan as they were situated far away from urban radial of Tiruchi.

The plan has come out with a scheme of physical infrastructure such as water supply and power supply, mobility networks such as roads and ring roads, urban forestry and land use. Out of 804.55 sq. km., the land classified as residential comes about 195 sq. km. About 60 sq. km. has been added in the residential area classification.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said the State government had issued an order, thereby giving its consent for the Tiruchi Master Plan on January 13. The draft plan was published in the State Gazette on February 7.

All details about the new master plan, which would be in action up to 2041, had been posted on www.trichymasterplan.com. Interested persons can visit the site to read the details. Members of the public are invited to post their views and objections if any. The objections could be raised within 60 days from the date of gazette notification. They can also visit the office of the District Town and Country Planning at Khajamalai in Tiruchi to present their petitions.

S.S. Bharat, Joint Director, DTCP, said that the objections if any would be duly considered and action would be taken on it. After taking into account all aspects and incorporating views and objections, the final draft of the Master Plan would be prepared and would be sent to the government for approval. It would come into force once it receives the approval.

