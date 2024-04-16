‘State government in touch with External Affairs Ministry’

April 16, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Tamil Nadu government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe release of three persons from Tamil Nadu who were in the cargo ship captured by Iran recently.

According to sources in the office of Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Rajaa, Devdharsan of Mannargudi was one of the 17 Indian crew members in the Israel-affiliated MSC Aries container vessel that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13.

On coming to know about the ship’s seizure, Mr. Devdharsan’s family approached the MLA office seeking his release and return to the country. The family members were informed that the State government was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and assured them that Devdharsan would be released and brought back to the country.

