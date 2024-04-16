ADVERTISEMENT

‘State government in touch with External Affairs Ministry’

April 16, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe release of three persons from Tamil Nadu who were in the cargo ship captured by Iran recently.

According to sources in the office of Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Rajaa, Devdharsan of Mannargudi was one of the 17 Indian crew members in the Israel-affiliated MSC Aries container vessel that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seized in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13.

On coming to know about the ship’s seizure, Mr. Devdharsan’s family approached the MLA office seeking his release and return to the country. The family members were informed that the State government was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and assured them that Devdharsan would be released and brought back to the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US