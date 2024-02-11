Srirangam bus terminus construction work begins

February 11, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Almost two months after laying the foundation stone, the Tiruchi City Corporation has begun the work to build the new bus terminus at Srirangam.

It will come up on 1.08 acres of land, located adjacent to the office of the Srirangam Zone of the Corporation. A sum of ₹11.10 crore has been allocated to the project, which is a long-felt demand of the residents of Srirangam.

The civic body has engaged a group of workers for the foundation work and for raising the pillars. The site was levelled recently with earthmovers.

Sources said the construction would be completed within six months and the foundation work would end within a month.

The proposal was mooted a few years ago following a demand from residents. The Corporation initially planned to build the facility on a parcel of land near the Yatri Nivas at Panchakarai on the banks of the Kollidam. However, the proposal was subsequently dropped due to apprehension raised over the suitability of constructing bus terminus at the site.

The State government approved a proposal by the Corporation to establish a bus terminus on Gandhi Road near the Rajagopuram. The Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, subsequently accorded administrative sanction to construct the terminus in September 2023. Out of ₹11.10 crore, the State government will provide ₹7.77 crore from the Capital Grant Fund and the Corporation will bear the remaining ₹3.33 crore from its general fund.

As per the plan, the bus terminus will have facilities to park eight buses at a time on the ground floor. Besides rooms for the staff and a sanitation complex, a commercial complex with 22 shops will be built. Construction of a multipurpose hall with a seating capacity to accommodate 260 persons is also part of the project.

