Srirangam AIADMK candidate booked for violation of poll code

TIRUCHI

17 March 2021 17:21 IST

AIADMK candidate for Srirangam Assembly constituency Ku. Pa. Krishnan has been booked for violating the model code of conduct while filing his nomination here on Monday.

Mr. Krishnan, a former Minister, submitted his papers at the taluk office in Srirangam.

Advertising

Advertising

The case against Mr. Krishnan and a few others was registered on a complaint preferred by Marudhudurai, who heads a video surveillance team constituted to enforce the model code of conduct ahead of the election.

Police sources said the charge against Mr. Krishnan was that he brought along party workers over and above the number permitted thereby violating the poll code and preventing a public servant from discharging his duty.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections including 143 (unlawful assembly) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).