Sri Lankan Navy arrests six fishermen from Pudukottai district

December 13, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

They have been taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base for interrogation, say sources

The Hindu Bureau

Six fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday on the charge of trespassing into the territorial waters of the island nation. Coastal Security Group sources said the six fishermen set sail on board a mechanised boat from Jegathapattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning. They were fishing near Neduntheevu around 6. 30 p.m. when they were arrested. They were identified as Naresh, 27; Anandbabu, 25; Ajay, 24; Nandhakumar, 28; Ajit, 26; and Kumar, all belonging to Jegathapattinam. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base for interrogation, the sources said.

