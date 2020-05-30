Special trains to serve Tiruchi

30 May 2020 19:55 IST

TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway will operate three special trains via and from Tiruchi from June 1:

Train No. 02083/02084 Coimbatore- Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Janshatabdi special will run except Tuesdays. The train will leave Coimbatore at 7.10 a.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 1.40 p.m. In the return direction, it will leave Mayiladuthurai at 2.50 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 9.15 p.m. The train will have 12 second class chair car coaches and four second class chair car-cum-break van coaches

Advertising

Advertising

T. No. 02636 Madurai – Villupuram Intercity Superfast special (daily) will leave Madurai at 7 a.m. and reach Villupuram at 12.05 pm. In the return direction, T.No. 02635 Villupuram –Madurai Intercity Superfast special the training will leave Villupuram Junction at 4 p.m. and reach Madurai at 9.20 p.m. The trains will have one AC 2-tier, three chair cars, 13 second class chair cars, three second class and two luggage cum generator car coaches.

T. No. 02627 Tiruchi- Nagercoil Superfast special (daily) will leave Tiruchi at 6 a.m. and reach Nagercoil at 1 p.m. In the return direction T.No.02628 Nagercoil-Tiruchi Superfast special will leave Nagercoil at 3 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 10.15 p.m..

PRS counters at the originating/destination stations of the above trains and also at stations where the trains have scheduled stoppage have been opened for booking of tickets from Saturday evening. Only a minimum of two counters will be functional for the purpose of only booking tickets. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic passengers have been requested to use online ticket booking facility.