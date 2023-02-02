ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains from Tiruchi and Thanjavur to Palani for Thaipoosam festival

February 02, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway will operate unreserved express special trains from Tiruchi to Palani and back in connection with ‘Thaipoosam’ festival at Palani. 

The Tiruchi - Palani special (Train No. 06127) will leave Tiruchi Junction 11.50 p.m. on February 4 and 5 and reach Palani by 3 a.m. the next day. It will have stoppages at Manapparai, Dindigul and Ottanchatram. 

In the return direction, the Palani - Tiruchi Junction special (Train No. 06128) will leave Palani at 4 a.m. on February 5 and 6 and reach Tiruchi by 7 a.m. It will have stoppages at Ottanchatram, Dindigul Junction and Manapparai. 

The Thanjavur Junction - Palani special (Train No. 06129) will leave Thanjavur Junction at 9.20 a.m. on February 5 and 6 and reach Palani by 1.15 p.m. It will have stoppages at Budalur, Tiruverumbur, Tiruchi Junction, Manapparai, Dindigul Junction and Ottanchatram. 

In the return direction, the Palani - Thanjavur Junction special (Train No. 06130) will leave Palani at 2 p.m. on February 5 and 6 and reach Thanjavur Junction by 6.15 p.m. It will have stoppages at Ottanchatram, Dindigul Junction, Manapparai, Tiruchi Junction, Tiruverumbur and Budalur. The special trains will be operated with 10 general second class and two SLR coaches, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

