Special drive to expedite probe in ganja cases

May 13, 2022 23:33 IST

A special drive was conducted in the central zone encompassing nine districts to expedite investigation into the pending cases of seizure of ganja for early filing of charge-sheets against the accused.

During the drive that was carried out from May 3 to May 10, investigations were completed in 262 cases out of the 699 and charge-sheets were filed in the respective courts. The central zone comprises of Tiruchi Rural, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Thanjavur district topped the list with the police filing charge-sheets in 69 ganja seizure cases closely followed by Karur district where charge-sheets were filed in 45 cases. Trial had commenced in 27 such cases in the last one week. Instructions have been given to the Superintendent of Police of the nine districts to expedite probe into ganja seizure cases which were under investigation stage and file charge-sheets in courts against the accused speedily.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police of Tiruchi Range and the DIG of Police of Thanjavur Range are monitoring the progress made in such cases daily for speedy completion of investigation and early commencement of trial in courts on the advice of IGP of Central Zone V. Balakrishnan, a police press release said.

Superintendent of Police of the nine districts had also been instructed to take continuous measures to check smuggling of ganja and its illegal sale. Mr. Balakrishnan said that steps were also being taken continuously to secure conviction for the accused involved in smuggling and sale of ganja.