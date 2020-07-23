Special assistance for self-employment projects

TIRUVARUR

23 July 2020 08:42 IST

Youth who have returned to their native places in four blocks in Tiruvarur district from other districts, States and countries can avail special financial assistance for taking up self-employment projects on fulfilling certain conditions.

Collector, T.Anand has said ₹1 lakh will be extended as a long-term loan to eligible youth through the Village Poverty Reduction Committee. For availing this assistance, the applicant should either be a member of a self-help group, or anyone of his family member should be a SHG member.

While the upper age limit for male applicants is 35, it is 40 for women applicants. They should possess required skill and experience in the trade or business.

The VPR scheme is being implemented in 174 villages in Needamangalam, Valangaiman, Mannargudi and Muthupettai blocks. Interested persons can contact their VPRCs or the District Office, Tamil Nadu Rural Renaissance Scheme, Tiruvarur in person or over phone – (04366) 290137 or 93852 99730.