Slight increase in COVID-19 cases

02 September 2021 19:28 IST

The central region reported over 300 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 323 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Two patients succumbed to the illness in the region. One hailed from Mayiladuthurai and the other from Tiruvarur.

The number of cases reported a slight increase. In Thanjavur, where less than 60 fresh cases were being reported only a few days ago, 110 fresh cases were recorded. Tiruchi reported 59.

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported 33 fresh cases each, while neighbouring Mayiladuthurai recorded 28. Pudukottai recorded 21, and Karur, 18. In Ariyalur, 14 patients reported COVID-19 positive. Perambalur district, however, remained unaffected by the increase in the number of cases in its surrounding districts. On Thursday, seven patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district.