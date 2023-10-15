Six-year-old Dalit boy allegedly abused 

October 15, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - TIRUCHI

A six-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly abused by a 10-year-old boy, belonging to an intermediate caste, who threw a container of urine at him at Vidathilampatti in Manapparai near Tiruchi. The incident reportedly happened on September 30 when the Dalit boy was returning home from school, according to a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The woman alleged that the 10-year-old boy, a neighbour, had filled urine in a plastic container and poured it on her son. When she took up the issue with the other boy’s parents, they verbally abused her referring to her caste. The Manapparai police issued a community service register copy and are conducting inquiries, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.