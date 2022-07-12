Six Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Representative Image. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

July 12, 2022 10:31 IST

Pudukottai fishermen arrested near Karainagar by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching in the island nation’s waters

Six fishermen who set sail from the Jegadapattinam harbour in the district have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The fishermen ventured into the sea on board a mechanised vessel bearing the registration number INDTN08MM399 on Monday. They were arrested near Karainagar by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching in the island nation’s waters.

Those arrested were — the vessel owner hailing from Vanagiri village in Mayiladuthurai district but now staying at Jegadapattinam — K. Karthik (24), P. Devaraj (35), M. Suresh (47), K. Thirumeni (31), I. Velmurugan (29) and I. Sundaram (47).

All of them hail from Vanagiri village. The fishermen were later taken to Mayilatti harbour for inquiry, said the Coastal Security Group sources.