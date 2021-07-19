Siruvachur underpass expected to be completed in six months

TIRUCHI

19 July 2021

Work on construction of vehicular underpasses at Siruvachur near Perambalur on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway has gathered pace after the return of labourers following relaxation of lockdown norms.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took up construction of the underpass on the highway following popular demand. The absence of a proper provision for crossing the highway at Siruvachur, where the popular Madurakaliamman Temple is located, has posed a threat to visitors and locals alike. The temple is located about 50 km from Tiruchi and about nine km away from Perambalur in the district. It is open on Mondays and Fridays besides New Moon and Full Moon days and annual occasions such as brahmothsavam and Navarathiri.

Ever since the Tiruchi-Chennai national highway section was converted into a four-lane highway some years ago, visitors and locals have been facing a problem in crossing the highway. Motorists, including local buses, have also been facing problem as they had to criss-cross the highway often amid speeding vehicles . Siruvachur junction is a major bus-stop for mofussil buses operating between Tiruchi and Perambalur and some long-distance buses too stop here. Quite a few educational institutions have also come up in recent years near the junction. The spot has turned accident-prone in recent years, leading to a public outcry and the subsequent sanction of a vehicular underpass.

Construction of the underpass had slowed down due to labour shortage during the intense COVID-19 lockdown period. “One side of the work was completed earlier. Following relaxation of lockdown norms, labourers have returned and work has gathered pace over the past month or so,” a NHAI official said indicating that the work is likely to be completed in about six months.