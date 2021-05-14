Siddha-based COVID-19 treatment centre opened in Pudukottai

14 May 2021 20:42 IST

A Siddha-based COVID-19 treatment centre has been opened at the Government Arts College for Women in Pudukottai Town. The Siddha centre equipped with 75 beds and other facilities to provide treatment to COVID-19 affected patients was opened by Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan in the presence of District Collector P. Uma Maheswari and administration officials.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the facility, Mr. Regupathy said Siddha-based treatment at the centre for COVID-19 patients entails provision of traditional food. He said funds to the tune of ₹ 9 lakh had been obtained to provide nutritious food to the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Steps had been taken to ensure good care for those affected by the viral infection.

The number of oxygen beds were available in line with the extent of supply, he said adding that for additional beds, the supply requirement would be fulfilled in a couple of days. Those who had tested positive for COVID-19 need not panic as adequate medical facilities had been made available in the COVID-19 treatment centres, he added. Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan said necessary steps had been taken to scale-up production of oxygen in Nitrogen-manufacturing units in the State.

Earlier, Mr. Regupathy and Mr. Meyyanathan inspected the COVID-19 Care Centre established at the Agricultural College and Research Institute at Kudumiyanmalai in the district. Separate centres had been opened at the girls hostel and boys hostel in the institution premises. The boys hostel has been provided with 200 beds, while the girls hostel has 250 beds. The centre has also been provided with oxygen facility and 108 ambulance to shift those requiring higher treatment at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.