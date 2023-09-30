Excavations to continue for another month at Gangaikondachlapuram, Porpanaikottai

September 30, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Archaeological excavations at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district and Porpanaikottai in Pudukottai district are set to continue for at least another month this season.

The excavation season normally ends by September, ahead of the northeast monsoon. “The licence period for excavations on all sites runs up to mid-January this season. The decision to end the digging will depend on the ground situation, the progress made and the utilisation of funds at the respective sites,” sources said.

Archaeologists are looking to cover more ground during October at both the sites. While excavations carried out by the State Archaeological Department are into the third season at Gangaikondacholapuram under the current phase, the Porpanaikottai site, where a Sangam Age Fort is believed to have existed, is being explored for the first time.

Archaeologists have gone beyond Maligaimedu in Gangaikondacholapuram this season to the adjacent Ulkottai, leading to the unearthing of a huge stone pillar that could possibly be a remnant of a Chola-era palace. They have now planned to extend the excavation to the adjacent Kurvalappar Temple land, about 300 metres to the west of Maligaimedu, and have sought permission from the HR&CE Department for the purpose. The approval is expected within the next few days, the sources added.

Excavations at Maligaimedu continue to throw up more brick structures that are believed to be the part of a Chola-period palace, besides artefacts.

An ancient coin mould, a terracotta seal and a piece of broken Chinese ware were among the things unearthed here this season.

According to sources, about 650 artefacts — mostly iron nails, potsherds, broken pieces of Chinese celadon and porcelain ware, shell/glass bangles and small beads — have been collected from 31 quadrants in 19 trenches so far this season.

Similar objects had been found during the previous seasons of excavations at this site.

At Porpanaikottai, situated about 6.5 km to the east of Pudukottai town, excavations are under way at a habitation mound spread over 1.26 hectares. A three-course brick structure was unearthed within a few days of digging, which began on May 20, at the site. A gold nose stud, a bone point and a carnelian bead were among the things found. A portion of a circular brick structure and a couple of water channels were exposed [due to the digging] too.

Recently, additional trenches were dug to trace a fortification wall. The work will continue over the coming month. So far, 17 trenches have been dug up at the site leading to the unearthing of 482 antiques, including hopscotch toys, spouts, pieces of glass bangles and beads, green stones, a terracotta lamp, a coin, a spindle whorl and rubbing stone. Besides, potsherds comprising glazed ware, blackware, black and red ware, roof tiles, perforated ware and three pieces of rouletted ware, a distinctive type of decorated pottery, have been found.

Both the excavation sites have been attracting a steady stream of visitors. Students have been visiting the Porpanaikottai site in batches and archaeologists have been explaining to them about its historical importance.

