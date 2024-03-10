ADVERTISEMENT

Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

March 10, 2024 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

They were fishing in the early hours of Sunday near ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing while fishing

The Hindu Bureau

Seven fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing while fishing in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2024. 

The fishermen had set sail on two mechanised boats bearing the registration numbers IND TN08 MM 0054 and IND TN18 MM 1862 from the Jegathapattinam fishing harbour on Saturday morning.

They were fishing in the early hours of Sunday near ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing while fishing. The fishermen along with their mechanised boats were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base, said Coastal Security Group sources here.

The sources gave the names of the arrested fishermen as S. Kaliappan (53), P. Akilan (18), P. Kodi Mari (65), S. Sheikh Abdullah (35), K. Thangaraj (54), A. Jayaraman (40) and S. Saravanan (24).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US