ADVERTISEMENT

SASTRA signs MoU with Taiwan universities

September 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

SASTRA, Deemed to be a University, has signed a memorandum of understanding with two universities in Taiwan to build capacity for Indian semiconductor industry.

According to a SASTRA release, the MoU provides various modes of academic engagements with Taipei University of Tech and Lunghwa University of S and T to ensure availability of a skilled workforce in the semiconductor industry sector in India.

Signing the MoUs, SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam said the MoUs would help enrich the intellectual capital for the semiconductor value chain as the country’s Semiconductor Mission requires a skilled workforce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU was signed in the presence of Taiwan Political Deputy Minister of Education Mon-Chi Lo and Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education T. G. Sitharam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US