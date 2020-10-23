THANJAVUR

23 October 2020 18:54 IST

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has launched a sanitation literacy campaign to highlight the need for good hygiene and sanitation practices in view of the pandemic.

One such meeting was held at Kallaperambur near here on Thursday. Awareness posters were displayed and pamphlets were distributed to the participants and a film and a ‘jingle’ (audio) were played to bring about behavioural/ attitudinal changes regarding sanitation and cleanliness and creation of awareness for promotion and acceptance of Swachh Bharat mission – Gramin. The participants were asked to adopt such practices to improve health, according to K.Balamurugan, District Development Manager, NABARD, Thanjavur.

It had been proposed to address the concerns of lending institutions and address demand-side issues by collecting data of prospective beneficiaries, he said and added that a study would be conducted by collecting the required data from the participants.

Advertising

Advertising

Sarathambal, Medical Officer, Primary Health Centre, Thennangudi, J.Srinivasan, Lead District Manager, IOB, Kamala Selvaraj, Panchayat President, Kallaperambur and Meenakshi, Regional Coordinator, DHAN Foundation, called upon villagers to follow the standard operating procedures laid down by the government to check spread of the novel corona virus.