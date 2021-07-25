Rotary Club donates medical equipment

PUDUKOTTAI

25 July 2021 19:42 IST

The Rotary Club of Alangudi has donated three oxygen cylinders of 7,000-litre capacity each and two oxygen concentrators of 10 litres capacity to Alangudi Government Hospital.

The donations were made during the induction ceremony to install new office-bearers. President of Rotary Club of Alangudi N. Selvakumar, secretary R. Chandrasekhar, and treasurer V. Marimuthu presented the medical equipment to M. Periyasamy, Chief Medical Officer, Alangudi GH.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Periyasamy thanked the donors and said the oxygen cylinders would help to improve oxygen reserve in the hospital and facilitate management of the critically ill and oxygen-dependent COVID-19 patients. The oxygen concentrators would help in managing emergency admissions.