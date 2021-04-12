‘Rope in folk artistes for COVID-19 awareness campaign’

Thanjavur

12 April 2021 17:54 IST

The Federation of Thanjavur District Stage and Folk Artiste Troupes Associations has called upon the District Administration to utilise their services to create awareness about COVID-19 prevention.

In a memorandum addressed to the District Administration, the federation pointed out that the earnings of the members of the associations have been badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 12 months.

When they were hoping for the revival of their financial status by performing at temple festivals, the recent guidelines issued by the State government to check the second wave of novel coronavirus has hit them financially.

Hence, in order to save the lives of these artistes, the federation called upon the State government to engage them in the awareness campaigns planned to create awareness about COVID-19 pandemic among the public.

Earlier, the members staged a demonstration near the Thanjavur Railway Junction to highlight their demand.