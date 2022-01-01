Rly. workshop certified with ‘Greenco Platinum’ rating

TIRUCHI

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi has been certified with the prestigious Greenco Platinum rating by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This is the second workshop in the Indian Railways to get the distinction. The certification is valid for three years. The workshop had earlier been certified with Gold rating during 2018.

The workshop took up various measures from June 2021 to achieve the coveted rating. Tree plantation was undertaken on a largescale throughout the year. Energy conservation measures such as replacement of energy-guzzling machines with more efficient ones and installation of solar concentrator for heating water were adopted.

Introduction of innovative technology such as Jalvayu was taken up. IoT based energy monitoring system was also set up to monitor energy consumption. Recycling of water was taken up on a mass-scale by installing a system for pumping treated water for process use. Vendor audit training sessions were conducted to ensure a green supply chain.

The pre-assessment audit was done on December 17 and the final certification audit was conducted by a CII team on December 28 during which the efforts taken by the workshop was appreciated. All efforts culminated in the certification of the workshop with Greenco Platinum rating on December 31, a press release from the workshop here said.

The railway workshop is engaged in a myriad of activities including periodic overhaul of broad gauge diesel locomotives and passenger coaches.