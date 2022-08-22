Residents seek steps to check accidents on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway

A file picture of the stretch from Palpannai to Thuvakudi on Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Reiterating their demand for expeditious steps to build service lanes along the city stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway, the Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads has urged the district administration to initiate urgent measures to prevent accidents on the stretch until the service roads were built.

In a representation addressed to Collector S. Sakthivel, chief organiser of the federation comprising various residents’ welfare associations, said the highway stretch between Ariyamangalam and Thuvakudi was witnessing severe traffic congestion and frequent accidents due to the delay in building service lanes.

Calling for certain urgent measures to check accidents, the federation said the parking of vehicles in front of marriage halls and commercial establishments was shrinking the road space.

“Several two and four wheelers are parked in front of the marriage halls and commercial establishments, right on the highway, for a prolonged period of time. This is needlessly causing traffic congestion. Often, two-wheeler riders have to drive in fear,” Mr. Sakthivel said in the representation.

Some of the shopkeepers were using the space in front of the shops and, hence, visitors’ vehicles could not be parked there. Parking of vehicles on the highway in front of the establishments should not be allowed strictly. Parking of vehicles should not be allowed in front of bus shelters and the short stretches of service lanes already laid.

Referring to the frequent traffic snarls occurring on the highway stretch near Ariyamangalam Palpannai intersection, he attributed the problem to the narrow minor bridge across a drainage canal before the bus bay on Thanjavur highway. If the bridge was widened, the congestion would be relieved to a large extent as vehicles taking the free-left would keep moving, he said.

Town bus halts were located opposite the median openings at places such as SIT, Oil Mill, Kattu, Manjathidal bridge, Malaikovil and Dheenadhayalu Nagar. This led to traffic congestion whenever town buses stopped at the halts as vehicles heading straight were caught behind vehicles crossing over through the median openings. Steps should be taken to relocate the bus halts, at least 100 metres away from the median openings, the federation demanded.

Through another representation, Mr. Sakthivel urged the Collector to initiate steps to ensure the land acquisition for the service lanes at the earliest.

Pointing out that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had ordered status quo based on a petition filed by a few traders on the issue, the federation called for steps to get the order of the single judge revoked. A two-judge Bench of the court had in October 2019 directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take expeditious steps to build service lanes.